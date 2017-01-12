Ekiti set to probe teachers involved in partisan politics

THE Ekiti State government has set up a five-man committee to look into allegations of the involvement of some public school teachers in partisan politics.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Jide Egunjobi, who inaugurated the committee in Ado Ekiti, said civil servants and teachers in the state had been warned several times against engaging in partisan politics.

A government stated on Thursday that recalcitrant public officers would be flushed in a bid to achieving an acceptable level of neutrality and efficiency in the public service.

The statement quoted Egunjobi to have said that the state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, had on many occasions warned that teachers in the state should be professionals and focus on how to sustain the standard attained in both NECO and WAEC examinations last year, and not to dabble into politics

He assured that the State government would always make welfare of its diligent workforce a priority, urging all stakeholders to support government’s efforts at improving the lots of the people.

Egunjobi had said that the committee had seven days to submit its report.

The membership of the committee had serving and retired bureaucrats and teachers as members, while Mr. Deji Odutola will serve as Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Mr. Akin Olowojebutu, Mrs. Eunice Oladimeji, Mr. Samuel Daramola and Mr. Adebayo Babalola.