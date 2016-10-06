Ekiti Assembly latest: Committee chairman suspended for 180 days, barred 1km from Assembly complex

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has formally suspended its chairman on Information, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, for a minimum period of 180 sitting days.

Aribisogan was also barred from the House of Assembly complex, saying “he is not to be seen within one kilometre radius of the House of Assembly.”

The house also said his conduct would be watched while the punishment lasts.

According to the assembly, his punishment “is to serve as a deterrent to any member who might be harbouring thoughts of misbehaviour and to Honourable Aribisogan himself.”

Among other things, he was accused of “anti-party activities and indiscipline” by the House of Assembly.

He had been alleged to be holding meetings with Senator Buruji Kashamu and Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), believed to be “political enemies” of Governor Ayodele Fayose.