Trending Now

Ekiti Assembly latest: Committee chairman suspended for 180 days, barred 1km from Assembly complex

October 6, 2016 Sam Nwaoko - Ekiti Top News 0

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has formally suspended its chairman on Information, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, for a minimum period of 180 sitting days.

Aribisogan was also barred from the House of Assembly complex, saying “he is not to be seen within one kilometre radius of the House of Assembly.”

The house also said his conduct would be watched while the punishment lasts.

According to the assembly, his punishment “is to serve as a deterrent to any member who might be harbouring thoughts of misbehaviour and to Honourable Aribisogan himself.”

Among other things, he was accused of “anti-party activities and indiscipline” by the House of Assembly.

He had been alleged to be holding meetings with Senator Buruji Kashamu and Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), believed to be “political enemies” of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online