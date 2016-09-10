Eid-el-Kabir: Stay away from Abia, police warn hoodlums

Ahead of tomorrow’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Leye Oyebade, has assured the people of the state of a peaceful celebration, even as he sounded a note of warning to hoodlums and potential trouble-makers to stay away from the state.

Oyemade who gave the warning during an interview with newsmen said that his officers had been mobilised to ensure a hitch-free celebration

According to him,“all the police personnel including myself would be on duty from today. There would be no breathing space for hoodlums anywhere in the state. We will make the state a no-go area for criminals”.

He said that Police personnel had been adequately deployed to all strategic places such as prayer grounds, recreation centers, hotels, motor parks and government installations to ward off criminals

“All worshipers would be thoroughly screened to ensure that unwanted objects were not brought to the prayer ground why there would be random operation stop and search on any suspected vehicles.”