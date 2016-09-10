logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Eid-el-Kabir: Stay away from Abia, police warn hoodlums

September 10, 2016 / : Jacob Segun Olatunji-Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Leye Oyebade, has assured the people of the state of a peaceful celebration, even as he sounded a note of warning to hoodlums and potential trouble-makers to stay away from the state.

Oyemade who gave the warning during an interview with newsmen said that his officers had been mobilised to ensure a hitch-free celebration

According to him,“all the police personnel including myself would be on duty from today. There would be no breathing space for hoodlums anywhere in the state. We will make the state a no-go area for criminals”.

He said that Police personnel had been adequately deployed to all strategic places such as prayer grounds, recreation centers, hotels, motor parks and government installations to ward off criminals

“All worshipers would be thoroughly screened to ensure that unwanted objects were not brought to the prayer ground why there would be random operation stop and search on any suspected vehicles.”

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News