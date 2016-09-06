Edo guber poll: Obaseki is a seasoned technocrat to lead Edo —Buhari

Buhari said this at the APC ’s mega campaign rally at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Tuesday in Benin.

“Obaseki is a seasoned technocrat and I recommend him to you so that you can continue to grow the state developmental stride.’’

The President recalled the several previous invitations to him by Gov. Adams Oshiomhole and applauded his several achievements in the state.

“I am grateful for inviting me to come today to identify with you.

“You have built schools and roads which I have seen myself,’’ he said.

The President said that Edo people would do well to vote for Obaseki on Sept. 10 to sustain and continue with Oshiomhole’s good works in the state.

He acknowledged the current economic challenges and assured the people that the nation would come out of the woods with the available human and material resources.

The President paid tributes to the late Oba Erediuwa, describing him as a foremost traditional leader with unquestionable integrity.

“I have not seen any more forthright traditional ruler,’’ he said.