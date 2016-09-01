Economy: Buhari deserves all the support
THERE is no doubt that our nation’s economy is already in comatose and the government of Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything possible towards finding solution to the myriads of problems it inherited upon assuming office last year. As a result of that, the absolute economic bill being demanded by the executive should be granted without delay by the National Assembly in the interest of the nation.
- Odunayo Joseph,
08053488121
