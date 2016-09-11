Economic downturn, past government responsible for recession – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has saluted Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, pointing out that the present recession is the outcome of the worldwide economic downturn and failure of the past administration.

In a message made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday, he hailed the steadfastness of Nigerians in spite of the difficult economic times the country is going through.

He said: “The present recession is as a result of cumulative effects of worldwide economic downturn and failure in the past to plan and save for difficult times. It is impossible to separate the present from the past to appreciate the extent to which mistakes of the past are affecting everyday life today.

“I assure you that this administration is working round the clock to remove the hardships the country is going through. Rail and road constructions, projects in the housing sector, support for farmers and for small and medium scale industries, youth and women’s empowerment programmes, support for revival of industries are all designed to reinvigorate the economy and enhance living standards of ordinary people.

“We are getting security right. We are stopping corruption in its tracks and we will get the economy right by the Grace of God.”

President Buhari noted that the lessons of the Eid are piety and sacrifice and, which he said had been exhibited by the people in “equal measure.”

While wishing everyone happy holidays, he enjoined Muslims to live by the dictates of Islam, to keep good relationships with their Christian brothers and sisters and as patriots to maintain the spirit of the Nigerian nation.