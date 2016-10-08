DSS, Police threaten to shoot me for resisting Judge’s abduction – Wike

GOVERNOR of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that men of the Department of State Security and Nigeria Police threatened to shoot him for resisting the abduction of a Judge in the state at his residence in the middle of the night

While fielding questions from newsmen at the 35/84 B residence, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt of the said Judge, Governor Wike stated that he was manhandled by men of the security forces who he said came to whisk the judge away.

Wike queried the DSS and Police for storming the resident of the Judge in the middle of the night, stating that such act is undemocratic. He added that the security operatives should have first invited the judge before taking other legal actions

“What has happened this night is unfortunate. Even in military government it has never happened like this… I said not under my watch will I allow this type of activity take place.

“The DSS, Police cocked their guns and said they will shoot me, I told them I have never heard this type of thing happen before.”

The governor stated that he had to come to the aid of the judge as the chief security of the state regardless of who the victim is.