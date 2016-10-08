He doesn’t take care of me, yet he monitors my movements

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/onnoghen-njc-fixes-tuesday-emergency-meeting/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/onnoghen-njc-fixes-tuesday-emergency-meeting/justice-walter-samuel-nkanu-onnoghen1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
October 8, 2016 Oyeyemi Okunlade Metro

A hairdresser and mother of five , Fatimo Ogundele, has told an Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, that she filed a divorce suit against her husband because he monitors her movements, beats and does not take care of her.

Fatimo said this on oath before the court when testifying against her husband.

“He doesn’t want to see anybody with me and monitors me around. There is no more love in this marriage. I want a divorce,”  she said.

The court, having observed that Fatimo’s husband, the defendant, deliberately absented himself from the court, ruled that the plaintiff’s request be granted.

President of the court, Chief Odunade Ademola, however, ordered that the custody of two out of the five children or the marriage be given to the plaintiff.

The defendant is also ordered to be paying N6,000 monthly as feeding allowances to the two children, while he should also be responsible for their education and health services.

