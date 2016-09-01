_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/facebook-ceo-visits-nairobi-see-kenyan-innovation-action/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=20336","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Dfads":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=dfads&p=20248"}}_ap_ufee

Dexa Medica launches 7th edition of Pain Free Day programme

September 01, 2016 / : Newton-Ray Ukwuoma – Lagos

Manufacturers of Dexa Medica, on Wednesday launched the 7th edition of Pain Free Day initiative.

The programme, which took place at the Mile 12 market, attracted hundreds of local residents of the Kosofe Local Government Area to the market, who gathered to receive free medical services and donations.

The Pain Free Day programme provided the opportunity for the health experts to educate local dwellers on healthy practices of sustaining a stress-free lifestyle.

Boska Brand Executive, Tunde Ojedokun, who spoke at the opening ceremony, said that the initiative was geared towards creating awareness about the health challenges of stressful lifestyle choices.

He said, “From hectic, stressful job, a chaotic home life, worries about bills and bad habits such as unhealthy eating, drinking and smoking, stress has become a major health challenge facing many people living in cities like Lagos. The programme is designed to increase the productivity through the awareness of strategies of managing stress.”

Medical experts comprising health experts in ophthalmology, otolaryngology and general physicians offered free eye, ear, general body checkup as well as prescribed drugs to market men and women.

He said markets like Mile 12 market were chosen because of the high level of laborious tasks that occur there.

“Also important in the community selection process is the unavailability of local outlets to support a sustainable workplace health program such as proximity to pharmacies and chemists,” he added.

 

