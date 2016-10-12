Customs intercept 37 vehicles loaded with bags of rice in Ogun

THE Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 37 vehicles loaded with bags of rice smuggled through the land border of Idiroko, with each of the vehicle containing between 60 and 100 bags.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Controller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Mohammed Gayigo, at a news conference in Idiroko border, on Wednesday.

He said that the banned product were intercepted by his men who were on surveillance patrol along the Ipokia, Owode/Idiroko and Alaari/Ifonyintedo smuggling routes, saying that three suspects have been arrested.

Those arrested were Olowe Oluwabunmi, Bibilari Olaniyi, and Rasheed Abiola.

The Customs boss said that it took his men over a week of operations to arrest the saboteurs, while warning those who engaged in smuggling activities to desist from it or face the wrath of the law.

Gayigo insisted that ban on rice importation through land border still in force.