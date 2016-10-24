Crisis hits Customs headquarters over leak of sacked officers’ names

Don’t know how names got online – Spokesman

There is palpable crisis rocking the headquarters of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) over the leakage of the list containing the names and ranks of the sacked senior and junior officers. This is even as findings have revealed that the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Alli (Rtd) is very furious with the leak and has threatened to deal with whoever is behind the document leakage.

According to an impeccable source in the NCS who declined not to have his name in print as he is not authorised to speak on the issue, “The list of sacked Customs officers, their names and rank was already online as early as in the morning of Monday. How it got there, nobody can actually explain. The CG is currently furious and has vowed to deal ruthlessly with whoever is behind the leak.

“It is not part of Customs tradition to release names of sacked officers, particularly when they have been involved in gross misconduct that includes financial misappropriation. Investigations are still ongoing to fish out those releasing Customs information’s to the public.

When contacted on the issue, the NCS Spokesman, Wale Adeniyi explained to Nigerian Tribune that the NCS did not release the names of the sacked officers to the public.

In his words, “I don’t know who put the names of the sacked Customs officers online. I did not put it there. The NCS is not obliged to release the names of sacked officers. What we were asked to do was to put up a statement while all the affected officers were communicated individually.”

It will be recalled that the names of the sacked senior Customs officers put online on Monday morning included that of Assistant Controllers category: Ohamobi C; Daze P.D; Mahdi A.Z , Mbanefo P.C and Halilu A. R who was exonerated.

Chief Superintendent of Customs sacked are: Sale A.S; Nura Muazu Usman; Bello. A; Abdulahi R.; Ekong N.A; Dan Ali.M; Sulaiman A.A and Andrew A.A.

Officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) affected are Olajumoke .O while Sambo A.U received warning.

Superintendent of Customs Dahiru .A; Imam S.U; Abdulahi M.S; Onwuka A.D (warning) and Kalama .B. Others are Chief Inspector of Customs Sani B; Balarabe ,S; Isah, A; Bello, A.M; Sale, H and Daguri, Z.I

Principal Inspector of Customs Orukalama T; Haruna,K; Hamidu,H; Hamisu S.G; Alfa, Y.D; Garba H.and Theophilus,S.M (exonerated) among others.