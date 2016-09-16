logo

Crime on the increase in Benue

September 16, 2016 / :

CRIME has assumed a terrible dimension in Benue State, and it is important for the necessary security agencies, particularly the police, to do something about it.

Today, armed robbers, assassins, kidnappers, among other criminals, are having a field day in the state. It has reached a situation whereby citizens now wonder whether there are security agents in the state at all. Business people in the state are now afraid that they might be attacked anytime by these criminals. For example, in Gboko, one of the local government areas in the state, car snatching is now on the increase. Unfortunately, those who perpetrate the crime are young boys. People can no longer sleep peacefully in their homes these days as well.

It is as a result of this that I am calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to come to our rescue in Benue.

 

  • Iorchor Ushahemba,

Makurdi,

Benue State.

