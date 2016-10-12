Court slams N250,000 bail on student for allegedly defiling minor

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday admitted a 19-year-old secondary school student, Samuel Abah, to bail in the sum of N250,000 for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mr A. T Elias, who granted the accused bail after he pleaded not guilty to a rape charge, ordered that the accused should produce two sureties in the like sum.

Elias adjourned the case till November 2 for mention.

Abah, a resident of Ogba, in Ikeja Area of Lagos is being tried for defilement of a minor.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Rapheal Donny, told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 29 at his residence.

Donny disclosed that the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a six-year-old girl by forcefully penetrating through the victim’s vagina with his sex organ.

He said when the accused discovered that the victim’s parent had gone out, he called the victim into his room and defiled her.

“The accused who lives in the same compound with the victim’s parents called her into his room, derobed her and inserted his penis into her vagina.

“As a result of the large size of his sex organ and forceful penetration, the victim sustained injuries in her private part.

“The victim was rushed to the General Hospital where medical report showed that there was forceful penetration through her vagina,’’ he said.

He said the girl had been sick since the incident and the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, which on conviction, attracts life imprisonment.