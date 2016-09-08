Court orders remand of police inspector for killing okada rider

A Magistrates’ court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a police inspector, Anthony Nwadike, in Olokuta prison, over the killing of an okada rider in Omifon in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The accused was said to have killed the deceased, Sunday Joseph, after an argument between him and two others who were also shot.

It was gathered that Joseph and two others were riding on a motorcycle when the accused, with some other policemen, stopped them at a checkpoint.

A source narrated that the accused policeman threw a big stick to the deceased on the motorcycle to stop him, making the deceased and his passengers to fall down.

The source explained that an argument ensued between the deceased and the policemen which led to the shooting of the three men by the police officers.

The deceased was said to have died on the spot while the two other victims were taken to the hospital.

It was, however, gathered that the two are still in critical condition at the hospital and could not appear in court.

The charge sheet read, “That you Nwadike Anthony, 54 yrs, on September 4, 2016 about 6:00p.m. at Omifon, Ondo-Ore Road, in Ondo Magisterial District, did killed one Sunday Joseph, age 48, by shooting him with riffle on the stomach which resulted to his death contrary and punishable under section 319, Cap 37, Vol 1 of Ondo Laws, 2006.”

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence but his plea was no taken

In his ruling, Magistrate V. Bob-Mamuel, ordered that the accused should be remanded in Olokuta Prison and adjourned the case till October 12, 2016.