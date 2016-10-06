Court docks village head for rape, stealing, abduction in Ogun

The Baale of Jangede village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Adenekan Olanrewaju, was arraigned before the State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, on a nine count charge of stealing, abduction, rape among others.

Olanrewaju , in a charge sheet presented before the court by Inspector Sunday Ehiagbejiale, police prosecutor in the case before Chief Magistrate O.A Sofowora, was said to have abducted 15 year old, Abosede Adenekan, and attempted to rape her.

Also, the High Chief was accused of stealing the sum of N.3 million belonging to one Soleye Sotande under the pretence of selling two plots of land to him at Jangede village.

Ehiagbejiale in the charge sheet said that Olanrewaju forcefully entered into a two plots of land in the village belonging to one Oluremi Okanlawon as well as another half plot of land belonging to one Adeoye Gbemisola, thereby committed an offence punishable under the laws of the state.

Olarenwaju was also alleged to have conspired with others now at large, to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening to kill the duo of Okanlawon, Gbemisola and four other persons who bought land from him should they enter the village again.

The Police Prosecutor told the Court that the offences are punishable under Sections 86, 249, 359, 361, 390(sub. sec. 9), 419, 451 among others of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

However, counsel to Olanrewaju, Mr. Bunmi Adelabu prayed the court to grant the accused person bail on the ground that none of the nine count charges carries death penalty, if at all the he is eventually found guilty of any of them.

He said the accused person is still innocent until proven guilty citing relevant cases which included Dokubo Asari vrs. FGN 2007 as well as Abacha vrs. State 2002, Section 7 SC Part 1.

Adelabu further argued that her client does not have any criminal records prior to the incident and that he had been cooperating with the police since the commencement of investigation.

“As a respectable Baale, appointed by the Alake of Egbaland, with no fewer than 15 villages under him, my client will not jump bail, he is not a miscreant. Aside from this, the bail will also afford him the opportunity to prepare for this matter very well.”

Ruling on the bail application, Chief Magistrate Sofowora granted the accused a bail to the sum of N250, 000 with a two sureties in the like sum.

The case was adjourned till 24th October for further hearing.