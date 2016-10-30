Corruption: Why FG has not arrested Jonathan – Obono Obla

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Chief Obono Obla has advanced reasons why the Federal Government has not invited former President Goodluck Jonathan for questioning over allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Nigerian Tribune in Calabar at the weekend, Obla said Jonathan cannot be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because nobody has written a petition or lodged a complaint against him for any wrong doing.

The special assistant on prosecution said, “I am not aware that anybody in the country has written or lodged a complaint against former President Jonathan for any wrong doing with the EFCC or ICPC, or any other law enforcement agency.

“But let me make it very clear that this government is not afraid of anybody no matter how powerful, rich, and influential or clout, he or she has. Indeed, let me say for the second time that there are no sacred cows again.

“Anybody who has breached the law no matter how mighty he or she is will be arrested and prosecuted. The EFCC and other law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anybody whom a criminal complaint is lodged against.”

He said the so-called selective war against corruption was a diversionary media propaganda stratagem contrived by looters and corrupt political elites to discredit the government efforts to rid the country of corruption and graft.

“Why is it that poor people that are arrested and prosecuted and jailed every day do not complain of selectiveness? It is only when the political and business elites are asked to render account for their conduct that we will start hearing that the government is selective.

“This is because the elite are used to having their way all these years that they have developed the mindset that they are above the law. But let me sound a note of warning that this present administration shall not be swayed from sentiments and emotionalism.”