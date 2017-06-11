Commissioner calls for openness, transparency from Osun civil servants

MR Adelani Baderinwa, the newly appointed Osun Commissioner for Information and Strategy, has called on civil servants to be more open and transparent in the discharge of their duties.

Baderinwa made this call on Friday in Osogbo at a meeting with the Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, Mrs Taiwo Oluga, and the management of the state Ministry of Information, Home Affairs, Tourism and Culture.

The commissioner explained that government’s expectations from the ministry was to make government business known to the people, solicit professional support, promote and project government lofty ideas to the people.

He said that the politicians were in government to only play supervising role while the bulk of the role of governance rests in the hands of the civil servants.

He assured the civil servants of his readiness to use his God-given talents and past experiences to turn things around in the ministry.

Baderinwa solicited their cooperation for in-depth analysis of the ministry’s activities to achieve the set objectives, saying he was aware of the challenges of the ministry.

“The ministry will still forge ahead to help the state government in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive needed for development,” he said.

The Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, Mrs Taiwo Oluga said politicians alone could not achieve the set goals of social development without the support of the civil servants.

She therefore called for all hands to be on deck to achieve “more success stories of the present administration”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Coordinating Director in the ministry, Mrs Femi Webster-Esho had pledged unalloyed support of the staff to the newly appointed commissioner and special adviser.

She said that civil servants were being guided by rules and regulations which stipulate100 per cent loyalty to their principals.