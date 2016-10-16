_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/make-nails-beautiful/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32832","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Cleric laments degradation of the earth

October 16, 2016 Celestine Ihejirika - Umuahia Church News

MUNICIPAL and industrial pollution has been identified as a major environmental problem in Nigeria, as most cities lack proper solid waste management schemes.

Presenting a paper entitled “Achieving Environmental Sustainability in Nigeria in Line with ‘Laudato Si’ of  Pope Francis Encyclical on the Environment” at the Kolping Society of Nigeria (KSN) auditorium, Umuahia, Abia State, during the 2016 Bishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji’s annual public lecture organised by the Kolping Society of Nigeria, the Mater Dei Catholic cathedral administrator and lecture presenter, Very Reverend Father Paschal Okechukwu Opara, stated that the monitoring and control of industrial waste was inefficient.

He pointed out  that, “in many cases, effluents from industrial processes are simply allowed to flow into public drains and rivers where they can percolate into surface or ground water.”

In order to achieve environmental sustainability in Nigeria, he stressed the need for environmental education among the populace.

Earlier in her address, the KSN Executive Director, Mary Genevieve Okoro, stated that Kolping encourages individuals to take active part in the social, political and religious activities in their locality and using their God-given talents to serve the church and society in which they live.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online