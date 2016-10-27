Clean-up of VI, Ikoyi: Ambode donates two vans to residents association

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, donated two Toyota Hilux Pick-Up vans to the Victoria Island Ikoyi Residents Association (VIIRA), saying it was to sustain the gains of the clean-up of Ikoyi and Victoria Island areas.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, handing over the keys, said he was committed to the success of the exercise and the need to empower the Residents’ Association to assist in driving the campaign.

Bello, who spoke at the Car Park of Lagos House, Ikeja, stressed that the present administration believes that government could not do it alone and must involve members of the community, the first point of call for anybody living in the area.

“The residents are the first to notice any infraction in any area and will be able to tell the government about it. These vehicles will be used in patrolling the cleaned up areas and will assist with the feedback mechanism, put in place by the state government to ensure zero tolerance for shanties and illegal structures in Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

“We must support the residents association in helping government to achieve its aims. We are hopeful that these vehicles will assist in ensuring a cleaner and safer Victoria Island and Ikoyi as envisioned in the original master plan of the areas,” he added.

The governor said since the clean-up exercise of Ikoyi and Victoria Island started a couple of months ago, appreciable progress has been made, adding that the government remained focused in ensuring the areas regain its lost glory.

In his response, a member of the executive committee of the VIIRA, Dr Mohammed Salami, said the gesture by the state government was unprecedented in the annals of the history of the state.

He expressed the appreciation of the residents association to the state government, saying the vehicles would be well utilised as the donation came in very handy, at a period the association was contending with shortage of vehicles for patrolling.

Salami added that VIIRA would continue to preoccupy itself with environmental and security issues towards assisting government in delivering its mandate of ensuring safety of life and property.