Cable spark destroys bank facility at Lagos airport

Information gathered late last night indicated that a spark from the server of the Skye Bank branch, located at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, on Monday, razed a part of the bank.

The spark, according to a source, must have come from some cables recently fixed in the area.

Though the fire was promptly put out by the fire fighting unit of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the thick smoke that enveloped the environment created apprehension.

The fire, according to another source, was not noticed by many users of the airport, because of promptness by the FAAN officials at putting it out.

“I was at the terminal, but I didn’t hear of it until your inquiry. Many people are going about their activities without being aware of the fire because it did not disrupt anything,” the source said.