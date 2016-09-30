_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/court-adjourns-case-pdp-leadership-indefinitely/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28112","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Buhari sends INEC, NPC nominees to Senate

September 30, 2016 / : Taiwo Adisa - ABuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of six nominees as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senator for consideration.

The president, who also forwarded the names of five nominees as commissioners of the National Population Commission in separate letters to the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, indicated that the request was in compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The six commissioner nominees for INEC are Mohammed Kudu Haruna (North-Central); AVM Ahmed Tijani Mu’azu (North-East); Abubakar Ahmed Nahuche (North-West); Professor Okechukwu Obinna Ibeanu (South-East); May Agbamuche Mbu, (South-South) and Dr Adekunle Ladipo Ogunmola (South-West).

Those nominated as NPC commissioners are Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo State),  Patricia Iyanya (Benue), Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom), Dr Haliru Bala (Kebbi) and Gloria Fateya Izonfuo (Bayelsa).

