Buhari mourns late APC chieftain – Senator Okpozo

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday, the President also commiserated with the family and friends of the late distinguished senator, “whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.”

The statement expressed the president’s belief that as a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

The President hoped that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

President Buhari prayed that God Almighty will comfort the family of the late senator and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.