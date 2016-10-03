Buhari should make haste to lessen Nigerians’ sufferings —Abina

GENERAL Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Pastor (Dr) E. O. Abina, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to lessen the current sufferings Nigerians are going through in the face of current economic recession.

Pastor Abina, in his 56th Independence Day anniversary message to Nigerians, said the current economic challenge Nigeria was facing was surmountable, adding that Nigerians should not lose hope in the current administration.

He also stated that most importantly, for the current anti-corruption war to be won, President Buhari must first try to reproduce himself in all other officials of government working around him.

“The anti-corruption war must first be domesticated in all serving government officials at all levels of government including the Judiciary and the National Assembly.

“The founding fathers of this nation, who fought for independence, their goal was not money but nation building. Their desire was to see a Nigeria where all would be free and proud to identify with, a Nigeria that is blessed with equal opportunity for all.

“This noble dream is fast becoming a mirage. Over the years, Nigeria has systematically destroyed structures and systems which would have made the country a great country,” he said.

Pastor (Dr) Abina, who also led a rally of members of the church on Saturday, October 1, to pray specially for God’s intervention over the affairs of the country, expressed the hope that from the ashes of the dark times the country currently faced, Nigeria will emerge stronger, more prosperous, a delight to all and a beauty to behold.

At the rally, which took off at the International Headquarters of the church at Aseese, Ogun State, the team had stopovers at some select locations, including the Lagos State Governor’s Office, Alausa.

The highlight of the programme was when select 56 men and women of God prophesied over the nation.