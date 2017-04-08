Buhari approves appointment of new governing board for NNMA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new governing board for the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA).

He has also appointed Professor Shekarau Yakubu Aku​​ as the chairman of the board.

Others members of the board are: Professor Shiekh Ahmed Abdullah​, Professor Muhammad Hassan​​, Professor Joseph J. Andy​​​, Professor Adele Jinadu​​​, Professor Andrew Nok​​​, and Professor Laz E. N. Ekwueme​​.

A statement by the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, on Friday in Abuja said the appointments which take effect from March 27, 2017 was for a period of 3 years.