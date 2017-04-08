Trending Now

Buhari approves appointment of new governing board for NNMA

April 8, 2017 Clement Idoko- Abuja Latest News

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new governing board for the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA).

He has also appointed Professor Shekarau Yakubu Aku​​ as the chairman of the board.

Others members of the board are: Professor Shiekh Ahmed Abdullah​, Professor Muhammad Hassan​​,  Professor Joseph J. Andy​​​, Professor Adele Jinadu​​​, Professor Andrew Nok​​​, and Professor Laz E. N. Ekwueme​​.

A statement by the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, on Friday in Abuja said the appointments which take effect from March 27, 2017 was for a period of 3 years.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop The Suffering With This Strange But Powerful Herb!
15 DAYS TO REVERSE DIABETES No Matter How Long You've Had It!
A Timely Breakthrough Discovery!!!
loading...

Related Articles

Copyright © 2017 | Tribune Online