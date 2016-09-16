British Airways rewards Nigerian travel partners

Recently, British Airways rewarded some of their travel partners all over Nigeria for their loyal patronage with prizes ranging from iPad Air to business class tickets on British Airways to return tickets to London on their award winning Club world seats (Business Class).

From Lagos and Abuja, Ms Enitan Adekunle of Target Travels, Faith Ikpobi of GEM Travels and Ms Hajju Kam Salem of Millenium Travels Abuja, all won a return ticket to London at the event, while Solomon Alo of HRN Travels, Mrs FUNMI Odumosu of Traveltron Ltd and Mrs Lara Dairo of Snowball Travels, were rewarded with iPad air at the events.

In his remarks at the travel consultant’s forum held at both Abuja and Lagos, British Airways’ Regional Manager, West Africa, Kola Olayinka, said the relationship between his airline and agents remain solid as partners in business.

According to him, “without our partners, we cannot reach our highly valued customers who are located in every corner of Nigeria. Essentially, customers are the very essence of our being in business,” he said.