Boko Haram: Troops ambush terrorists, capture gun truck

FOLLOWING reliable information about movement of remnants of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, troops of 118 Task Force Battalion, 7 Brigade, laid an ambush for the terrorists on Tuesday.

The troops laid the ambush about three kilometres away from Goneri town, South West of Kukawa Local Government Area, where they encountered the unsuspecting terrorists in two gun trucks and on motorcycles and engaged them.

An unconfirmed number of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Buffalo Land Cruiser gun truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun, 1,600 rounds of 12.7mm Armour Piercing Incendiary (API) ammunitions, 563 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition for General Purpose Machine Guns and 57 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

The troops further recovered one motorcycle, seven jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), a pair of Nigerien Army uniform, two Cameroonian telecommunication service providers SIM cards, as well as a pair of the Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces uniform.

They also recovered one Samsung Galaxy Tablet, assorted drugs such as Climax Oxytocin, Tetracyclic HC1 Ointment, Drips and Springe, amongst others.

Consolidating on this success, the troops are further exploiting the situation while troops of 157 Task Force Battalion are blocking likely escape routes of remnants of the terrorists in Mile 90, Yoyo, Barwati and Kekeno villages.