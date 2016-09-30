Bodija market shut indefinitely

Bodija market, Ibadan has been shut indefinitely.

The decision of the Oyo state government to shut the popular market stemmed from continued failure of the traders to keep the market clean and abide by sanitation laws.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Isaac Ishola, had on Thursday, led a team of government officials to enforce the closure of the market.

The plank market section of the market was, however, spared.

Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan North Local Government, Mr Yinka Akinbode, who was also on the government team to the market, decried the failure of the traders to consistently carry out weekly and monthly sanitation exeercise.

“The market is dirty and not regularly cleaned by the traders. All sections of the market, excluding the plank market have been closed. All traders were mandated to leave the market. On weekly and monthly basis, I supervise the environmental sanitation, but many of the traders do not comply and that is why it was locked. It is indefinite,” Akinbode said.

Akinbode, however, hinted of a meeting involving the commissioner, local government officials and market leaders, slated for today.

He expressed hope that a consensus will be reached at the meeting for the market to be opened.