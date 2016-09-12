logo

Bello empowers 100, 000 youths, women

September 12, 2016 / :

· Calls for patience with Buhari

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Monday, said the state government had designed policies and programmes to mitigate against the  current economic hardship in the country with over 100,000 youths and women to be empowered .

The governor also charged the people of the country to be patient with  President Muhammadu Buhari over the  current economic recession being experienced in the  country.

Addressing the crowd that accompanied him   to the Lugard House shortly after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer in Lokoja, the state capital, the governor said his administration is youth-based,  adding that  over 100,000 youths and women would benefit from an all encompassing empowerment programme.

He said the move was to make the people gainfully employed and also prevent some  politicians from using them to cause crisis in the state.

Bello, who sued for peace and unity among the people of the state irrespective of religion and ethnicity, urged them to live together as one entity to enable the state enjoy the patronage of foreign investors.

“We are doing our best to woo foreign investors to the state and without absolute peace and unity among the people, the state can not enjoy such opportunity,”  he  said.

In his sermon the Chief Imam of Lokoja, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba, who led the prayer, cautioned  Muslims against bad conduct.

“It is imperative for Muslims to embrace good conduct which is the basis of the Eid-el-Kabir. “

While reminding them of death that can occur at any time , the Islamic cleric charged them to love one another,  adding that  the  current  administration of Alhaji Bello have shown sign of improving the living standard of the people.

The Imam, who prayed for Kogi State and the country at large, urged Nigerians to be patient with their leaders, assuring that with patience and perseverance  the country can be better again.

