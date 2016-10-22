He beats me each time he’s drunk, wife tells court

A 42-year-old trader, Bosede Olawale, has asked a Grade ‘C’ Customary Court sitting at Inalende, Ibadan, Oyo State to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage with her husband, Akeem, because he is always drunk and also smokes cigarettes. She said his addiction has resulted in her being beaten countless times and that she has an uncaring attitude towards the children.

The plaintiff told the court that the defendant seduced her from another man without payment of dowry, while the marriage is blessed with four children. When asked by the court if the parents of the defendants are aware of the challenges she is facing with her husband, she said, ‘no.’

While responding to her wife’s charges against him, Akeem, swore to an oath that everything said about their marriage is true but that the last child is not his own.

After careful look at the evidence of both parties before the court, the court noted that their marriage has broken down irreparably and that there was no more love to sustain the marriage again. The court ruled thus: “The marriage between both parties contracted about 14 years ago is hereby dissolved forthwith. The defendant is to be paying N3,000 as food allowance every month till the last child (8months old) attains the age of six years. The defendant is to pay for house rent of the last child for a year. The president of the court, Mr Ramoni Olafenwa, advised both parties to maintain peace.