He beats my mother regularly and also threatens me with acid —Wife

A trader, Mrs Happiness Ama, has approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State, seeking the dissolution of her marriage after she complained that her husband, constantly beats her mother.

Happiness, 41, approached the court complaining that her husband, Jerry, with whom she had three children in their 21-year-old marriage, turned her mother into a punching bag.

“My husband beats my mother regularly; the police have warned him to stop the assault but he continued,” she said.

She also alleged that her husband had threatened to kill her if she left him.

“My husband always threatens me; there was a day he brought out a cutlass telling me that he would cut off my head if I left.

“He also threatened to pour acid on me so that no man would be attracted to me. Due to his threats, I can no longer sleep with my two eyes closed.

“I have not been at peace since l got married; he is quarrelsome and violent,” she said.

The petitioner said that their marriage had been riddled with fights and quarrels.

“I am tired of the beating he gives to me and my mother. I have scars all over my body as a proof of his abuse. I am scared; I don’t want to die,” she said.

She urged the court to terminate the marriage, saying that she was no more interested.

“Since the inception of our marriage, my husband never paid house rent or his children’s school fees.

“Save me from the cruel hands of my husband; I have suffered so much in silence,” she said.

Jerry, 60, failed to appear in court.

President of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, directed the Court Registrar to serve the respondent summons.

He adjourned the case till October 11 for mention.