Bayelsa Govt. offers job to corps member, honours 5 others

THE Bayelsa Government on Friday offered employment to a corps member, Mr Endurance Aimuan, for emerging overall best of 2016 Batch A stream 1 service year in the State.

Also, Otto Chimenem (BY/16A/1125) and Jaja Emmanuel (BY/16A/0798) got state honours.

Abara Peace (BY/16A/0909), Eboh Gilgal Umiah (BY/16A/0825) and Innocent Dooshima (By/16A/3037) got the Chairman’s honours award.

Gov Seriake Dickson made the announcement at the send-off party and awards night organised for the corps members ahead of their passing out.

He commended the corps members for their patriotism and selfless contribution toward the uplift of their host communities.

Dickson, represented by Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Chief David Serena-Dokubo Spiff, the scheme was one of the enduring lofty initiatives of the Federal Government.

He stressed that the scheme was integral to the continued unity and integration of country.

Dickson said his administration was appreciative of the contributions of corps members to various sectors of the state’s economy hence approved the immediate payment of all their allowances despite the austere finances of the state.

The overall best corps member, Aimuan, a graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, embarked on 16 sustainable Development projects in Otuogidi and Ogbia communities of Ogbia Local Council Area.

His projects included the rehabilitation of a kilometre road and Cultivation of a Cassava Farm for widows in the area.‎

He also constructed a wooden public toilet and one bathroom; donated insecticide treated mosquito nets to indigenes.

State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Loto Bolade, commended the corps members for initiating various projects in the state which had direct bearing on the lives of rural communities.