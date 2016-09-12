Banks should lend to agric sector

logo

FOR the country to get out of the economic mess it finds itself, then there is need for massive investments in agribusiness.

However, one of the biggest problems facing agriculture in Nigeria is the lack of support from financial institutions.

Banks will not willingly lend to agribusiness, and when they do, the loans come in double digits, which is not fair enough.

Nigerian agribusiness operators need the support of the banks to prosper, and I hope with the fall in oil price, banks can focus its attention on agriculture.

