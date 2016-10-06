Trending Now

APGA crisis: NWC suspends national chairman, 2 national officers

October 6, 2016

A fresh crisis has hit the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, at a marathon meeting that lasted into Wednesday night, passed a vote-of-no confidence on the national chairman, Ike Oye and subsequently suspended him, alongside two other national officers.

The other officers are the deputy national chairman (north), Alhaji Abubakar Adamu and the deputy national chairman (south), Uchenna Okogbuo.

‎They were accused of gross misconducts which included giving the party’s candidature tickets to non-APGA members without recourse to the constitutional provisions on applying for waiver through the NWC in violation of Article 24 (8) (a) (b), running the party without an approved budget and suspension of Edo State exco without approval or ratification by the NWC, outside seven other offences.

The N‎ational Vice Chairman (south east), Ozo Nwabueze Okafor, was appointed as an interim chairman pending when a seven-man disciplinary committee must have concluded its assignment of looking into the alleged infractions levelled against the suspended officers.

