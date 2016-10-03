_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/trader-killed-presence-husband-children-ibadan/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28742","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

APC leaders kick over choice of running mate

October 03, 2016 / : Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

Another crisis seems to be looming in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, as some leaders of the party kicked against the choice of Honourable Agboola Ajayi as the running mate of the candidate of the party, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

The leaders, which included Honourable Bola Ilori and Chief Samuel Ikujumimu, on Sunday, said the choice of Ajayi as Akeredolu’s running mate would spell doom for the party if the name is not substituted before the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ilori said “Even when the NWC just upheld the fraudulent primaries that produced Akeredolu, the nexus of fraud in the party is trying to perpetrate another fraud to enforce the initial fraud.

“And while we are still on the fraudulent primaries through fake delegates and delegates’ list padding, another fraud is also being foisted on the party as the deputy governor.”

Ikujumimu, in his statement, noted that picking Ajayi who hailed from Kiribo, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state would be another injustice against the principle of fairness, saying that Ajayi hailed from the same area with the mother of Akeredolu.

Ikujumimu said this would bring another crisis if two brothers are allowed to be the governorship and deputy governorship candidate of the APC.

In his statement, entitled “Support Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo for APC deputy governorship position”, Ikujumimu said justice, fairness and equity demanded that the zone should be given the slot.

Ikujuminu insisted that Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo federal constituency in Ondo South Senatorial district should produce Akeredolu’s running mate in order to enhance the chances of the party in winning the November 26 gubernatorial election.

In his justification for the slot, the septuagenarian APC leader said Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo has the highest registered voters in Ondo south with 184,233 while Okitipupa/Irele has 156,275 and Ilaje/Ese-odo – 171,490 votes.

