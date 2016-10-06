APC crisis: Replace Akeredolu’s name or forget Ondo —Abraham

The runner up in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorships primary election in Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Abraham, on Wednesday said the party should forget winning the November 26, 2016 election proper in the state if Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) remained as the candidate of the party.

Abraham claimed that upholding Akeredolu’s victory at the primary could rubbish the anti corruption crusade of the party and the Federal Government.

Speaking when he received some leaders of the party in Akure, he noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been fighting corruption in the country since he came on board, should not be seen as promoting corruption within the system that produced him.

He said the president has always exhibited his zero tolerance for corruption and urged the party leadership not to reverse its decision on Akeredolu’s choice in order not to save the APC from defeat in the governorship election.

On a statement credited to the national vice chairman (South West), Pius Akinyelure, Abraham said he was vindicated by the claim of fraud perpetrated during the APC primary election in the

“No matter how tarry it would be, the truth will surely prevail. They have been coming up with different kinds of lies. After a long time, Chief Akinyelure, who is that national vice chairman, has come out openly to say what transpired at NWC meeting.

“What he said has vindicated me, aggrieved people and the people of Ondo State. The people of the state know that the primary was embedded in fraud and these are the people who will not take it likely. Ondo State people are different from other parts of Nigeria. They do not tolerate fraud and that is why after the announcement of Akeredolu, there was no jubilation,” Abraham stated.

He said the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Akinyelure and the Appeal Committee had all confirmed the alleged electoral fraud during the primary, describing it as fraudulent and asked for a fresh one.

He however expressed disappointment over the action of the action of the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, over his statement that only INEC had power to substitute candidate of the party.

Oyegun had said that only INEC has the right to substitute the name of candidate of the party after such name had been submitted to it.

Abraham called the attention of Oyegun to the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country which stipulated that parties would substitute candidate and expressed disappointment that the national chairman did not know his right under the law.

His words: “I am very disappointed with the Chairman of the party that he does not read the Electoral Act and the constitution. It is the same Oyegun who illegally, undemocratically sent the name of Akeredolu that should write INEC and tell them that he has committed blunder; I did not want to say he has committed fraud being an elderly person. He should apologize to the people of Ondo State, Nigerians and to President Buhari.

“By his singular action, he has rubbished the anti corruption stance of Buhari’s government. By his singular action, he has rubbished the psyche of Nigerians, telling them to do what they liked and they would do that by voting them out come November 26.

“The interest of the party should be the utmost in the mind of the chairman; unfortunately, he is not bordered because of ego.”

Abraham’s statement came barely 24 hours after his supporters and that of Akeredolu clashed at the party secretariat in Akure, the state capital.