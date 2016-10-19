Amosun reshuffles cabinet

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has reshuffled the state executive council.

The exercise involved four Commissioners and four Special Advisers to the Governor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, the affected Commissioners include; Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, who was the Commissioner for Agriculture before now, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, while Bashorun Adebola Adeife, former Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning has been moved to the Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Also affected is the erstwhile Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Barr. Leke Adewolu now superintends the Ministry of Special Duties.

The statement also indicated that one of the newly sworn-in-Commissioners, Mrs. Abiola Kufile-Okonji is to take charge of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, while a Consultant to the Governor, Mrs Ronke Onadeko would now oversee the Ministry of Agriculture pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner for the Ministry.

According to the release, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mr. Bayo Adeyemi has been moved to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Mr. Yinka Odufuwa, hitherto of the Ministry of Agriculture is now moved to the Ministry of Forestry and Mr. Akinola Lawson, formerly of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is now Special Adviser on Special Duties.

It added that Mr. Segun Adesanya of the Ministry of Special Duties is now Special Adviser on Youth and Sports while Mr. Gbenga Opesanwo is now in charge of Transport.

The reshuffling takes immediate effect.