Amosun dismisses NLC chairman, 15 others

Recommends suspension for 19 NUT officers

The Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has approved the dismissal of the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Comrade Akeem Ambali, his vice and the state chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Dare Ilekoya, 14 others

This was contained in a report of a panel of inquiry set up to investigate the alleged misconduct of executive members of the NUT on the 2016 World Teachers Day Celebration, held on the 5th of October, at the NUT Hall, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Also, 16 officials of the Union were also suspended for their roles in the conduct of the celebration.

The recommendations of the panel signed by the Head of Service, Elder Sola Adeyemi, was approved by the state government for immediate implementation.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the state government set up an administrative panel of inquiry to look into complaints received from concerned members of the public against the affected officers for their alleged involvement in various acts of misconduct and contravention of extant regulations during the celebration.

The NLC chairman, who was until his dismissal a deputy director, Community and Social Development, Sagamu Local Government, was alleged to have been the brain behind the political campaign rally during the celebration.

He was accused to have gave inflammable and scandalous remarks against the state government, which could cause breach of peace in the state.

They were dismissed from service having been found guilty of contravening the Public Service Rules 04401,04421(c&d) and 04406(a).

Those dismissed were A.O Oshin, Nola Balogun, Eniola Atiku, Solaru.O, Adebanjo.T, Akinola.A.S, Oyolola .S.A, Obafemi. O.B, Ogunsola Peter, Akinlade.S.A, Christopher.T.A,Ogunrombi A.A, Azeez.K.I and Taiwo A.O.

While those suspended include Odusanya S.A, Comrade Akapo, Adegbesan J.O, Adelami S.I, Obadara O, Ogunnuga O.A, Ayokambi T.A, Tijani A.A, Adegbesan J.O, Idowu A.O, Olaifa O.A, Bayo Lasore, Ahmodu S.A, Oludotun Oliyide, Tijani Y.A, Awode I.A, Dada O.A and Adesanya Abiola.

The state government had thereby directed appropriate agencies of the state , Ogun State Local Government Service Commission, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to implement recommendations with immediate effect.