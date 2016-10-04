Ambode delivers 2 new roads in Epe

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Segun Olulade, has described as unprecedented, the two new roads constructed and delivered to the people of Epe out of 114 of its kind recently delivered by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration to the entire state.

Governor Ambode was in Epe to commission the newly constructed Hassan Odumeru Street and Ajagbe Street in Agbowa-Ikosi.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune at the venue of the commissioning, Olulade said: “The joy you see my people expressing today is due to the fact that this is unprecedented. I can’t remember the last time the state government in conjunction with the local government built a road for us.

“It is something worth celebrating, we are excited by it and we are happy with our governor. We thank him for giving us this road in our district and also for Odumeru road. We believe that in not too distant future more of such roads would be commissioned in this local government and the entire Epe Constituency 11,” he said.

Also speaking, the Sole Administrator of Ikosi- Ejirin LCDA, Mr. Babatunde Adetunji, described the construction of 114 inner roads in the state by Governor Ambode as a step in the right direction, saying that the governor is keen on spreading the dividends of democracy to every part of the state.

The sole administrator, while also lauding the governor for giving local contractors opportunity to undertake the projects, said such step had created job opportunities for the unemployed in the state.

“Employing local contractors to do the job is a strategy by government to reduce employment,” he said.

He, however, added that choosing a new set of roads in the council area for reconstruction would be the responsibility of the communities.

He also urged the people to take ownership of the road projects in their areas and ensure that they maintain them to justify the investments on them.