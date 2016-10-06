Alleged rape suspect escapes from courtroom

A 23-year-old rape suspect, Okpara Miracle, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Wednesday, escaped from a Magistrates’ Court through the window, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Miracle of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State allegedly broke loose when his trial was about to start; his handcuff was removed.

He allegedly destroyed the window louvres and escaped into the nearby bush.

Miracle was arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape and cultism and was about to be arraigned for kidnapping a minor, whom he kept in an uncompleted building in Awka for several days while having carnal knowledge of her.

Sergeant Awana Amba, told NAN that the absence of protectors on the windows made it possible for the suspect to escape.

“The accused was brought to the court in handcuff, but the handcuff was later unlocked with the hope that he will be of good behaviour before the unexpected happened,” Amba said.

The Magistrate, N. A. Onunkwo, mandated the police to intensify search for the suspect to be brought to book.