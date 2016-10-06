Trending Now

Alleged rape suspect escapes from courtroom

October 6, 2016 Metro 0

A 23-year-old rape suspect, Okpara Miracle, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Wednesday, escaped from a Magistrates’ Court through the window, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Miracle of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State allegedly broke loose when his trial was about to start; his handcuff was removed.

He allegedly destroyed the window louvres and escaped into the nearby bush.

Miracle was arrested for alleged kidnapping, rape and cultism and was about to be arraigned for kidnapping a minor, whom he kept in an uncompleted building in Awka for several days while having carnal knowledge of her.

Sergeant Awana Amba, told NAN that the absence of protectors on the windows made it possible for the suspect to escape.

“The accused was brought to the court in handcuff, but the handcuff was later unlocked with the hope that he will be of good behaviour before the unexpected happened,” Amba said.

The Magistrate, N. A. Onunkwo, mandated the police to intensify search for the suspect to be brought to book.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online