Akeredolu inaugurates 158-man transition committee

Ahead of the February 24 inauguration of the new government in Ondo State, the new governor-elect in the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday, inaugurated transition committees in preparation for the taking over the administration of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committees in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Akeredolu described members of the committees as men and women who have distinguished themselves in their various fields.

Akeredolu, who inaugurated a 158-man Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee for the incoming administration, charged the committee to come out with a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which shall be tagged “A Blue Print To Progress in Ondo State (2017-2021).”

He explained that his vision and mission in the state was aimed at leading a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team to rescue the ship of the State.

Akeredolu said, “it is certainly not an understatement to say that these are difficult times for our state. While no single large scale industry exists today in our state, businesses, both small and medium scales have collapsed thereby displacing the chances of productive employment for able bodied citizens.

“Government workers are being owed several months of salaries while pensioners and senior citizens are lamenting the avoidable punishment being meted upon them by the realities of times.

“Our young people are unemployed and traumatised and are fast losing confidence in themselves and established institutions while families wallow in arrested hope and forlorn aspirations.

“The truth of the matter, ladies and gentlemen is that wealth is not being created and therefore our lives are stagnated and peasant. But why have things degenerated to this level? It is because of the choices we have made as a people.

“In the final analysis we are all unhappy, frustrated and disappointed. This is our story until November 25th 2016 when elections took place in this state and the people trooped out to make a choice for change.

“The people of Ondo State have voted for us to reverse this regrettable trend and give our lives a new meaning. They have voted for us to make a turn around in their lives and that is what we shall do.”

Akeredolu, however, promised to rebuild the economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, restore hope and return Ondo State to a free and prosperous land.