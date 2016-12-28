_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yuletide-patrol-187-persons-killed-road-traffic-accidents-frsc/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/trump-tower-evacuated-suspicious-bag/trump-tower1/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Ajimobi presents 2017 budget Thursday

December 28, 2016 Wale Akinselure Latest News

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State will present the state’s 2017 appropriation bill to the House of Assembly on Thursday.

This development was affirmed in a letter sent to the state House of Assembly.

In line with the consolidation agenda of the state government, the 2017 budget is expected to see a renewed focus on Agriculture, Education, Human Capital development, Peace and Security and Health.

All ears will be on ground at the budget presentation to know the performance rate of the 2016 budget of N173 billion and what funding has been provided for the local government election scheduled for February.

The bill is expected to immediately scale through the first reading and be forwarded to the House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation.

