Agency takes literacy campaign to markets in Oyo

Recently, Oyo State Agency For Non- Formal Education alongside some allied agencies at the state and federal level visited some markets in the state to emphasise the importance of literacy.

The literacy campaign and sensitisation in Bodija, Oje and Oja’ba markets in Ibadan and others across the state was part of activities marking this year’s International Literacy Day in the state in line with the mandate of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the National Commission for Mass Literacy.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the agency in the state, Mrs. Mopelola Bolarinwa, who led the team, reiterated government’s commitment to make everyone in all the 33 local government areas of the state literate, irrespective of tribe and background.

According to her, the state government has provided literacy training centres with instructional materials and teachers in all the local government areas in the state.

She said the centres were within accessible range.

While addressing the market men/women, she said: “Literacy is a vaccine for poverty which you must not hold with levity. When you know how to read and write with knowledge of simple arithmetic and business skill, it will go a long way in boosting your business and participation in governance.”

In their responses, many of the market men/women from different communities expressed their readiness to embrace the programme.