Agency takes literacy campaign to markets in Oyo

September 13, 2016 / : kehinde adio

Recently, Oyo State Agency For Non- Formal Education alongside some allied agencies at the  state and federal level visited some markets in the state  to emphasise the importance of literacy.

The  literacy campaign and sensitisation in Bodija, Oje and  Oja’ba  markets in Ibadan and others across the state was part  of activities  marking this year’s International   Literacy  Day in the state  in line with  the mandate of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the National Commission for Mass Literacy.

The Acting Executive Secretary  of the agency in the state, Mrs. Mopelola  Bolarinwa, who led the team, reiterated government’s commitment to make everyone in all the 33 local government areas  of the state   literate, irrespective of  tribe and background.

According to her, the state government has provided literacy training centres with instructional materials  and  teachers  in all the local government areas in the state.

She said the centres were within accessible range.

While addressing the market men/women, she said:  “Literacy is a vaccine for poverty which you must not hold with levity. When you know how to read and write with knowledge of  simple  arithmetic  and business skill, it will go a long way in boosting  your business and participation in  governance.”

In their responses, many of the market men/women from different communities expressed their readiness to embrace the programme.

