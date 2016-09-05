Adegoke Adelabu’s home now tourist site

The Oke-Oluokun, Ibadan home of the late Chief Adegoke Adelabu, is to be officially enlisted as one of the tourist sites in Oyo State.

This was revealed at the weekend during the memorial programme tagged “58 years after 1958”and public presentation of the newly rehabilitated home (TAJ MAHAL) in honour of the late minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, who represented Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the event, the state government explained that the move was in “recognition, remembrance and celebration of the eloquent and flowery politician’s enviable academic records, exceptional writing skills, oratorical prowess and contributions to the Nigerian political landscape especially as the pioneer of grassroots politics in the then Western Nigeria during his lifetime.

The spokesperson for the state government commended the efforts of the Adegoke Adelabu foundation at immortalising the political hero, emphasising the need to ensure that our past heroes did not labour in vain.

He, therefore, pledged government’s commitment to promoting the site as a tourist centre by listing it officially as a site to visit in the state.

According to him, “The Oyo State government is sufficiently enthused with the development at late Chief Adegoke Adelabu’s Taj Mahal. It is our desire to partner with the family in promoting this historical monument. Our first step is to place it on the official list of tourist sites in the state as a mark of honour, respect and in remembrance of the late hero of the masses.”

Adegoke Adelabu’s home, located in the heart of the ancient city of Ibadan, popularly known as the Taj Mahal, has undergone extensive rehabilitation and positioned as a monument containing his grave, library, literary works, office, personal effects, photographs and other historical items.