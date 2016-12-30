_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/putin-says-russia-wont-expel-us-diplomats-hacking-flap/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=51689","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Abia speaker resigns less than 24 hours after election

December 30, 2016 Latest News, Uncategorized

The ninth  Speaker of  Abia House of Assembly, Chief Kennedy Njoku, has resigned his appointment, less than 24 hours after he was elected.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Njoku was elected at about 4.10 p.m.  on Thursday  following the impeachment of   Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged  gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style.

 

Njoku, who  announced his resignation at the resumption of plenary at about  2.50 p.m.  on Friday, thanked  members for the confidence they reposed in him by electing him as Speaker.

 

He, however,  promised to continue to provide effective representation to his Osisioma-Ngwa State Constituency.

 

The Deputy Speaker, Dr  Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the session, described   Njoku’s resignation as “shocking.”

 

The Clerk of the House, Mr John-Pedro Irokansi, immediately called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created by Njoku’s resignation.

 

The member representing Umuahia East Constituency, Mr Chukwudi Apugo, nominated Mr Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, and was seconded by Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia South Constituency.

 

Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice vote by the 24 members of the assembly.

 

With his election, Kalu, an Aba-based legal practitioner, emerged  the tenth  Speaker of the sixth  Abia Assembly.

