80-year-old dies in inferno

A fire outbreak, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, around Lawanson area of Surulere, has claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.

The octogenarian, identified as Godwin Oyia, was unfortunately razed to death in a room where the fire started.

The fire was said to have started from a room on the top floor of Aborisade House.

Lagos Metro investigations revealed that a boiling ring that was being used in the room led to the outbreak of the fire that engulfed the whole building

However, the whole of the top floor of the building was completely burnt down,while the downfloor was salvaged by emergency respondents.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident

According to the agency, it responded promptly to a distress call at about 10:40 a.m on September 13, 2016 regarding a fire incident at No 5 Aborishade close, Lawanson, Surulere.

This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s ERT to the scene of the incident.

Combined efforts of the agency’s ERT, the Nigeria Red Cross and the state Fire Service (Isolo division, Alausa division and Ilupeju division), according to the agency, were on hand to carry out the rescue operation.

The agency’s General Manager, Mr Michael Akindele, stated that the corpse recovered by the agency’s emergency response team had been handed over to the police.

Akindele said proper investigation would be conducted on the incident. He, however, advised Lagosians to ensure safety by switching off all electrical appliances when not in use at home or in the office.