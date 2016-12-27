Police to investigate man killed by police during wedding ceremony

THE Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, has disclosed that he has instituted an investigation into the circumstances that led to the alleged shooting to death of a man, Mr Imalele Osemwengie, at a wedding ceremony in Benin City by a police corporal.

The police boss has therefore called for calm as the suspect has been dismissed from the force and will soon be charged to court.

The Police corporal, who was identified as Stanley Akhigbe, was alleged to be in the wedding ceremony with a police riffle uninvited.

It was gathered that he had disagreement with some of the guests at the ceremony, which resulted in an argument and firing of shots.

It was gathered that while he was trying to raise his riffle, he allegedly fired another shot, which suddenly hit one Imalele Osemwingie, reportedly died on the spot.

Sources say in an attempt to escape from the scene, the alleged killer cop short rapidly into the air, but was overpowered by some people and handed over to the men of the Ikpoba Hill Police Division in Benin.

An eyewitness, Mr Eric Omobude, said the deceased Imalele Osemwingie, who is from Iguikpe in Egor Local Government Area, accompanied him to the ceremony and that the police officer was drunk when he fired the shots.

Contacted, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said the suspect will be arraigned in court for murder and urged the family members and friends of the victim to be calm and not take laws into their hands.