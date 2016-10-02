_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/female-civil-defence-corps-official-gave-uniform-i-paid-n22000-suspect/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

5 men who worked as land grabbers for 15 years arrested in Lagos

October 02, 2016 / : Bola Badmus - Lagos

OPERATIVES of the Lagos State Land Grabbers Committee in conjunction with the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation have arrested five suspected land grabbers who had been terrorising people around Lekki and Ajah area of the state.

Chairman of the Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this to Crime Reports on Thursday in a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, saying that the committee and the agency acted on a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) sent by members of the public, complaining that they had been chased away from their communities with weapons by land grabbers who invaded their land.

The suspects included Ganiyu Owoeye (42), Sola Adeyemi (47), Samson Raheem (35), Kazeem Solude (41) and Sakiru Ademuyiwa (27).

Egbeyemi urged members of the public to assist the agency with useful information that would help the government to get rid of land grabbers completely from Lagos State.

According to the agency, the leader of the group, Owoeye, who refused to disclose their godfathers, said he and his colleagues had been working around Lekki-Ajah area for about 15 years.

He disclosed further that they had sold many pieces of land to different people around the area before they were caught by the operatives of the task force.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News