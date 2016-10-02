5 men who worked as land grabbers for 15 years arrested in Lagos

OPERATIVES of the Lagos State Land Grabbers Committee in conjunction with the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation have arrested five suspected land grabbers who had been terrorising people around Lekki and Ajah area of the state.

Chairman of the Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this to Crime Reports on Thursday in a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, saying that the committee and the agency acted on a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) sent by members of the public, complaining that they had been chased away from their communities with weapons by land grabbers who invaded their land.

The suspects included Ganiyu Owoeye (42), Sola Adeyemi (47), Samson Raheem (35), Kazeem Solude (41) and Sakiru Ademuyiwa (27).

Egbeyemi urged members of the public to assist the agency with useful information that would help the government to get rid of land grabbers completely from Lagos State.

According to the agency, the leader of the group, Owoeye, who refused to disclose their godfathers, said he and his colleagues had been working around Lekki-Ajah area for about 15 years.

He disclosed further that they had sold many pieces of land to different people around the area before they were caught by the operatives of the task force.