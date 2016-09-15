5 die of generator fume 5 days after moving into new house

Few hours after celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with family and friends on Monday, couple, two children and a younger brother to the husband were discovered dead in a house at Sabo area, Oyo, Oyo State, on September 13.

They were suspected to have died in their sleep as a result of fume from the generator which was found in the passage of the house.

The names of the deceased were given as Mufutau Ajani (45) husband; Romoke Ajani (40) wife; two children, Basit (15) and Yusuf (five) and the husband’s younger brother, Saminu Ajani (42).

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the couple moved into the house about five days before the Ileya festivity, and had hosted friends, family members and neighbours to celebrate the festivity and house warming.

It was learnt that the family moved the generator into the passage of the building when they were about retiring to bed.

A reliable source who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune under anonymity said that neighbours who wanted to greet the couple the following morning noticed that the front door was still locked and the generator was working till about 11:20a.m. before it went off.

But they later became suspicious when they noticed that none of the family members stepped out, prompting knocks at the door, which went unanswered.

The source said that policemen at Atiba Division were notified at about 8:00p.m and the Divisional Police Officer led detectives to the scene.

A carpenter was reportedly invited to break the iron front door and as the door gave way, the bodies of the deceased were found at different points in the house.

The woman was said to have been found close to the front door as if she attempted to seek help, while one of the children was found in the sitting room.

The mother was said to have had the late 15-year-old child for her first husband before his demise while she and Ajani had the five-year-old between them.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that the family members of the late woman’s first husband initially refused to collect the corpse of the teenager because, according to the source, they had initially asked her to hand the child over to them which she refused.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Adegbuyi, reportedly waded into the matter which was later resolved amicably.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the story, saying that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary in General Hospital, Oyo.