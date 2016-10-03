How 25 Nigerian entrepreneurs made it

Speaker, trainer, business developer and author, Kachi Ogbonna has painstakingly profiled 25 innovative Nigerian Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that grew to bigger brands, in order to serve as sources of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to him, his book “How They Started: Innovative Nigerian Brands,” presents sources of inspiration and opportunities from which the youth can liberate themselves from the clutches of unemployment.

Cutting across different sectors including technology, the internet, entertainment, learning and development, manufacturing, restaurants, health and transportation, the Inspiration-Packed Book showed that opportunities abound in almost every sector of the Nigerian economy.

With more than 12 years of experience working among the youth, seven years of being an active entrepreneur and a substantial portfolio of solutions delivered for the benefit of humanity, Ogbonna’s career has taken him through the banking sector, telecommunications, training and consulting as well as Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs), giving him the opportunity to have one-on-one business reviews with top business leaders including the founder, Centre for Values in Leadership Prof. Pat Utomi, Senator Ben Bruce Murray, Chief Executive Officer iROKO Partners, Jason Njoku, Chairman of Cosharis Group Chief Cosmos Maduka and many more.

The author being an entrepreneurship and youth consultant, has from his many years of mentoring young entrepreneurs and growing startups, discovered that, the ‘entitlement mentality and the blame game’ has become the biggest hindrance to the realization of the full potential of Nigerian youths, insisting that everyone is ultimately responsible for his or her own success or failure in business and life endeavours.