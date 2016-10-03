_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/%e2%80%a2%e2%80%a2%e2%80%a2its-sad-story/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28704","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

How 25 Nigerian entrepreneurs made it

October 03, 2016 / : Chima Nwokoji -Lagos

Speaker, trainer, business developer and author, Kachi Ogbonna has painstakingly profiled 25 innovative Nigerian Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) that grew to bigger brands, in order to serve as sources of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to him, his book “How They Started: Innovative Nigerian Brands,” presents sources of inspiration and opportunities from which the youth can liberate themselves from the clutches of unemployment.

Cutting across different sectors including technology, the internet, entertainment, learning and development, manufacturing, restaurants, health and transportation, the Inspiration-Packed Book showed that opportunities abound in almost every sector of the Nigerian economy.

With more than 12 years of experience working among the youth, seven years of being an active entrepreneur and a substantial portfolio of solutions delivered for the benefit of humanity, Ogbonna’s career has taken him through the banking sector, telecommunications, training and consulting  as well as Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs), giving him the opportunity to have one-on-one business reviews with top business leaders including the founder, Centre for Values in Leadership Prof. Pat Utomi, Senator Ben Bruce Murray, Chief Executive Officer iROKO Partners, Jason Njoku, Chairman of Cosharis Group Chief Cosmos Maduka and many more.

The author being an entrepreneurship and youth consultant, has from his many years of mentoring young entrepreneurs and growing startups, discovered that, the ‘entitlement mentality and the blame game’ has become the biggest hindrance to the realization of the full potential of Nigerian youths, insisting that everyone is ultimately responsible for his or her own success or failure in business and life endeavours.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News