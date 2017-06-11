2019: North will shop for Buhari’s replacement —Kanti Bello, Katsina APC chieftain

AFTER reviewing the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the last two years, a former Senate Majority Whip and chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kanti Bello, has said the North will not vote for the president if presented by the party in 2019 presidential election.

Bello, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District, told Sunday Tribune in an interview that he had nothing personal against Buhari, but saidthe president had disappointed the masses who reposed confidence in his ability to revamp the economy.

He disclosed that the North would shop for a presidential candidate that would not be tainted by vendetta mission in government but one with the ability to solve the problems facing the economy and help the masses.

“Oyegun[APC national chairman] can be as sycophantic as he wants, but the truth of the matter is that some of us are going to look for a Nigerian that is going to address the economy.

“I can say 90 per cent of Nigerians are disappointed [with Buhari’s government] and the simple reason is this: when we voted for this government, we believed it was not only corruption that we wanted to be stopped. We also felt the ordinary people should have enough to eat; they should have work to do.